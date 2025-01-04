Zacks Research Forecasts IDEX’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.43. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2026 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $207.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.63. IDEX has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 414.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

