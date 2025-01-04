Brokers Set Expectations for Cameco’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.30.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total value of C$150,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total transaction of C$1,124,678.76. Insiders sold a total of 80,962 shares of company stock worth $6,800,456 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

