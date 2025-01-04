Q2 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Boosted by Zacks Research

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $156.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.48.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

