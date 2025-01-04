Insider Buying: The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Purchases 82,000 Shares of Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lund purchased 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,559.01).
The Mission Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.69 and a beta of 1.48. The Mission Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Thursday.
The Mission Group Company Profile
MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.
