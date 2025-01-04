William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for HLMN Earnings

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

HLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,133.54. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

