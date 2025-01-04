Q3 EPS Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Lowered by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

NYSE MSM opened at $78.47 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

