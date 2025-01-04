Analysts Issue Forecasts for Softchoice FY2024 Earnings

Softchoice Corp. (TSE:SFT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Softchoice in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Softchoice’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Softchoice to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.
Softchoice Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Softchoice
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.