Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) rose 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 356,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
