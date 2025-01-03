iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.46. 199,420 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.