iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 107,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

