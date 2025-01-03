abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 38,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 72,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.77% of abrdn Global Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

