Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.92 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.61). 16,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 501,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.20 ($0.61).
Novacyt Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £37.15 million, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.51.
About Novacyt
The Company is divided into three business segments:
Clinical
Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:
· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests
· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay
· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel
Instrumentation
Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:
· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology
MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments
Research Use Only
Range of services for the life sciences industry:
· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry
· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novacyt
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Constellation Energy: Stock Climbs on Billion-Dollar Contract
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Vistra Stock: Powered for Continued Gains in the New Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.