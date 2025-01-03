Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 56,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 60,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Syrah Resources Stock Up 21.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.