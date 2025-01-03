Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.96 and last traded at $72.74. 3,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

