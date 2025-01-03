Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 695 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 695 ($8.60). Approximately 2,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 697.50 ($8.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.88) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a market cap of £156.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,866.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 609.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 491.94.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

