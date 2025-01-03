Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.19 and last traded at C$11.19. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.79. The firm has a market cap of C$81.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pender Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.