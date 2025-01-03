Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 240,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 432,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Renalytix Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.51. The stock has a market cap of £18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity at Renalytix

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 83,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £6,695.68 ($8,287.76). Also, insider James Renwick McCullough acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,785.00). 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

