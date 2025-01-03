Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.08. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
