U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 11,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

