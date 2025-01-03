Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,745,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
