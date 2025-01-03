Contrasting Innovex International (INVX) and The Competition

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Innovex International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innovex International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 193 1397 1691 47 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

Innovex International presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Innovex International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 10.26 Innovex International Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 12.64

Innovex International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Summary

Innovex International competitors beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.