Citigroup Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $1.70

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Angi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

ANGI opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,729,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 84,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 494,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1,372.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Angi by 152.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

