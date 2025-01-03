Citigroup Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $251.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

GDDY opened at $198.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.52. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $503,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,047,957.24. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,283,445.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,433. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 350,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

