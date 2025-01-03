Barclays Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $55.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

