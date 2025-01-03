BARK (NYSE:BARK) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Citigroup

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. BARK has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $328.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,379.20. This trade represents a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BARK in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BARK in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

