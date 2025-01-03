Reviewing Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Augusta Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $861.50 million 2.41 -$64.50 million $0.02 131.00 Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -7.03

Volatility & Risk

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Gold and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 1 3 2 3.17 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Given New Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 2.33% 9.38% 3.87% Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Gold beats Augusta Gold on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

