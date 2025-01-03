dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.
dynaCERT Company Profile
DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dynaCERT
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Vistra Stock: Powered for Continued Gains in the New Year
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.