Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Crossing Airlines Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Vistra Stock: Powered for Continued Gains in the New Year
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.