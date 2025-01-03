Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASF) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Inmarsat Plc (OTCMKTS:IMASF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Inmarsat Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.
About Inmarsat
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
