First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.13. 107,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 187,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

