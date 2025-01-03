WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 40,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 167,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 509,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

