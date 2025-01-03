SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.62. 1,072,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 575,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

