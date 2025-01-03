TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 13% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 81,163,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 57,254,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.