Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,463,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

