Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.45 ($0.30). 67,166,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 36,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £355.66 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,755.54). 24.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

