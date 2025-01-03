Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 46.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 8,653,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average session volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$152.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

