Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 11.8% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.45 ($0.30). 67,166,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 36,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £355.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.64.

Insider Activity

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,755.54). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

