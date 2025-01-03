Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,463,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.