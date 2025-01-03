Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 32,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $673.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPYP. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 709,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

