Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,463,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

