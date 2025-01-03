Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 438.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

