UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Vista Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

