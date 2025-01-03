Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.47.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $211.34 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.