Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $34.83 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $76,818.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,201.20. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,188 shares of company stock worth $4,113,047. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 150.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 106.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RingCentral by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $121,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

