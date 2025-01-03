Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Alamo Group Price Performance
Alamo Group stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average is $182.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alamo Group has a one year low of $163.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
