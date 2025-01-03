Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NBXG opened at $12.85 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.