Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NBXG opened at $12.85 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.