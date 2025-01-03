Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2025

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NBXG opened at $12.85 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.