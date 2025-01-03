Simon John Scott Acquires 1,397 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Director Simon John Scott bought 1,397 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.57 per share, with a total value of C$25,942.29.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.72. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.91 and a 12-month high of C$21.45. The stock has a market cap of C$15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.05.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

