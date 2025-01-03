Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NML opened at $8.89 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

