Commercial Metals to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
Commercial Metals Price Performance
CMC opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $64.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Metals
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- These 3 AI Stocks Are Ready to Lead in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.