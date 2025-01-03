Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.57 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

